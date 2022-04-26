ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora council approves $62M spring appropriations package

By MAX LEVY, SENTINEL STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Aurora’s City Council approved roughly $62.45 million in net supplemental appropriations for the 2022 budget on Monday as well 9.5 new full-time positions. City staffers broke down some of the largest items included in the package for the council, which voted unanimously to pass it on first...

