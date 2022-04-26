‘Traumatized’ kids run as dozens of gunshots erupt near baseball game, SC video shows

Related
Video shows gunfire disrupt youth baseball game in North Charleston
Columbia-area autistic teen hasn’t been seen for days, Richland County deputies say
SC man who owned dogs that mauled woman was in court. Here’s what happened
Kids Flee As Gunfire Erupts At South Carolina Little League Game
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Dozens of gunshots send people diving for cover at youth baseball game
Maryland Man Found Dead With 100 Snakes Had Been Bitten to Death
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump says Michigan cop who shot black man, 26, dead for trying to grab taser is as bad as Russian soldiers who are murdering innocent Ukrainians
Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video
Melissa Silva, American mother of four, among 20 killed in Mexico mass shooting: "She was just a hardworking mom"
School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food
At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say
12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school
A 12-year-old boy is in custody after fatal shooting of another 12-year-old boy at South Carolina middle school, authorities say
Man Yelled ‘I’m Still Alive’ After Being Convicted of Murdering Former Girlfriend in Boat Ramp Shooting
Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter
'This shouldn't have happened': Grandmother of toddler killed watches as suspects face judge
Chilling new details emerge about mom Orsolya Gaal’s gruesome murder after pair of bloody boots discovered
The State
The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.https://www.thestate.com/
Comments / 0