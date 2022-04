Gravity is one of those things that impact all of us, but we usually take it for granted. It is one of the fundamental laws of physics within our world. What if one day, all of that turned upside down? That is the premise of Tetsurō Araki’s latest animated action film Bubble. Produced by Studio Wit, the film introduces a world in which gravity-defying bubbles descend on Tokyo. The characters must deal with the aftermath of this supernatural event, and learn to navigate this new Tokyo. The film comes from Studio Wit, known for its work on the anime series Attack on Titan. The film brought on Araki as director, and Gen Urobuchi as the writer. The animated feature has now dropped on Netflix and with an acclaimed director and an intriguing premise, Bubble deserves to be on every anime fan's watchlist. So here's what we know about the movie.

