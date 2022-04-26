ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on I-20 (Smith County, TX)

 2 days ago

On Monday morning, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on I-20. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at 7:55 on I-20 near State Highway 155 [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

