ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Wanted: woman with green credentials for worst job in France

By Michel Rose
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpRKR_0fKcjSp100
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech, after being re-elected as president, following the results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, during his victory rally at the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - It is known in France as the political job from hell.

A French prime minister should be loyal, content at lingering in their boss's shadow and a dab hand with the country's mille-feuille bureaucracy. He or she should also know they will be disposed of if the president's popularity runs low.

These will be just some of the qualities President Emmanuel Macron has in mind this week as he considers a new prime minister to launch a second term that will be without any honeymoon with the electorate.

A Macron strategist said the president would name a new prime minister before the June legislative elections.

Macron needs to send a signal that he has heard the frustrations of voters expressed in low turnout and big scores for radical far-right and far-left parties.

"The president is keen to name a woman. Someone who understands the state machinery but is not political," one government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official and one other government source said Macron, who has strived to have a gender-balanced cabinet, was looking for a woman prime minister after failing to fulfil a campaign assurance to do so during his first term.

If it were so, she would be the first since Edith Cresson briefly occupied the Hotel de Matignon during the presidency of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand in the early 1990s.

The same two sources, who are familiar with Macron's thinking, said the president also wanted a person with proven 'green' credentials.

During the presidential campaign, Macron said he would put his next prime minister in charge of "green planning", aiming to appeal to left-wing voters' nostalgia for post-war central planning while tapping into 21st century worries about climate change. read more

Such a profile could go some way to countering the challenge mounted by hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came a strong third in the presidential election's first round and wants to rally a union of the left to dominate parliament and force Macron into an awkward "cohabitation". read more

In keeping with French tradition, Macron is seen as picking a competent, safe pair of hands with limited charisma.

"It is not in his interest to name someone who could overshadow him," the government official said.

Macron's first prime minister, Edouard Philippe, was the unknown mayor of the mid-sized port city of Le Havre when he was propelled to Matignon. The amenable Philippe grew increasingly popular during the pandemic, giving empathetic news conferences that contrasted with Macron's war-like addresses.

Philippe's popularity left Macron feeling threatened, sources have said. Macron sacked Philippe and replaced him with Jean Castex, an innocuous mayor with a strong regional lilt from near the Pyrenees. The Elysee palace said at the time Macron wanted a new prime minister to embody a "new chapter" after lockdown.

Now, within Macron's party, several names are circulating - often a sure sign they will not be the right ones.

Among them, Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne and Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie. They are both seen as competent left-leaning technocrats with experience in environmental affairs. But the government official played them down.

"It would look like we're recycling old ministers," the official said.

Two parliamentary sources said the name of Nicolas Sarkozy's former environment minister, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, was also being discussed in political corridors.

As in 2017, the president is likely to keep his cards close to his chest until the last minute. "The president will surprise us," the government official said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Richard Lough and Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
POLITICS
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
AFP

France votes in showdown for Macron and Le Pen

French voters headed to the polls Sunday for the presidential run-off between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his challenger Marine Le Pen, whose far-right party appears set to have its strongest election showing ever. On the basis of that figure, polling firms estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any French presidential run-off since 1969.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Mille Feuille#Socialist
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Emmanuel Macron’s Win Offers Him a Chance to Be Great

Winston Churchill was once asked whether he thought that Charles de Gaulle was a great man. “He is selfish, he is arrogant, he believes he is the center of the world,” Churchill replied. “You are quite right. He is a great man.” Something similar might be true of Emmanuel Macron.
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Putin’s health under fresh scrutiny as video shows him ‘shaking uncontrollably’

A resurfaced video showning Vladimir Putin shaking uncontrollably has sparking fresh concerns about the Russian president’s health. The footage shows him seemingly suffering hand and leg tremors as he welcomed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to a meeting in mid-February, just days before he launched his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Putin is seen holding one hand to his chest while the other is in a fist, sparking speculation online that he may have Parkinson’s disease.As his hand begins to tremor uncontrollably, Mr Putin pulls it close to his chest, in an apparent attempt to stop the shaking. However, as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fast-track Portugal? If only...

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.St George’s Day brought a tweet from Lord Frost that will surely gladden the heart of every English traveller (as well as those from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland).You might recall his lordship negotiated the Brexit deal by which British citizens became “third-country nationals” subject to all manner of restrictions on travel to the European Union.In his social media post, Lord Frost...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

414K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy