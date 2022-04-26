ADL says anti-Semitic incidents reached all-time high in 2021, up 133% in Georgia

anti-Semitic incidents

GEORGIA — The Anti-Defamation League said that anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2021.

There were 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL in the U.S. last year, the highest number since the ADL started tracking in 1979, it announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Southeast region, which includes Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, saw a 74% increase. Georgia increased by 133% with 49 incidents, up from 21 in 2020.

Channel 2 reported on several incidents of anti-Semitism in 2021: