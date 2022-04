DOVER, Del.- Two Dover men are facing firearms and drug charges following their arrests on Tuesday evening. Police said that at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting surveillance on the 800 block of East Loockerman Street for a drug and firearm investigation when they observed Elijah Simmons, 19, walk out of a home and conduct a drug transaction with Jailen Parker, 18. Parker was stopped in his vehicle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane following the transaction. Police said that during the stop, Parker was found to be in possession of 115.9 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

DOVER, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO