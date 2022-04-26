ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Middle River man notches $50,000 Pick 5 win

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—As part of a circle of serious Maryland Lottery players, a Middle River man remained focused on winning really big money even as he claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize last week.

“I’m trying to get the big one,” said “Crazy Mo,” who is using his computer gaming tag name to remain anonymous and tell his tale of winning a solid prize.

The Baltimore County resident and his friends often hang out at Compass Beer Pump to play Maryland Lottery games, says “Crazy Mo.” Over the years, in addition to his recent $50,000 Pick 5 prize, the 56-year-old has also picked up several solid prizes: a $14,000 score in January, a hit for $5,000 about 10 or 15 years back and he’s also won $2,600 a few times over the years. This prize came on a $1 straight bet on a Pick 5 ticket in the April 20 midday drawing.

He’s not the only one in his group with a bit of luck, “Crazy Mo” said. One of his friends won $100,000 not long ago. They all are focused on winning a truly life-changing amount of money in one of the jackpot games, such as Powerball or Mega Millions .

He plans to put the bulk of the windfall into savings and share some of this prize with his girlfriend.

Also sharing in the wealth is Compass Beer Pump located at 3 Compass Road. The Baltimore County business receives a bonus of $500 from the Maryland Lottery for selling a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.

Photo via Pexels

The post Middle River man notches $50,000 Pick 5 win appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It's nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney.

