What the hell is a Godstorm? That Justice League #75 moment explained

Over a decade ago, the DC Comics universe was profoundly changed by the launch of Flashpoint, an event that ultimately established the New 52 continuity. At the center of the event were a few key players — the Barry Allen of the main DC universe, as well as an alternate version of Thomas Wayne, who had become the Dark Knight of the alternate Flashpoint universe following the death of his young son, Bruce Wayne. After sporadically factoring into DC canon — most notably in the recent Infinite Frontier and Justice League Incarnate series — Thomas is back in the new Flashpoint Beyond miniseries, and he's apparently leaving bodies in his wake. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO