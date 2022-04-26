ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

What the hell is a Godstorm? That Justice League #75 moment explained

By Grant DeArmitt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The title of "most powerful Green Lantern" has changed owners a few times in DC. For a while, that user was certainly Hal Jordan's evil counterpart Parallax, after he nearly wiped out the Green Lantern Corps. Later, it would be Kyle Rayner, when he was possessed by Ion, the source of...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

DC Preview Shows the Final Moments Before the Justice League's Death

This week marks the release of Justice League #75, which DC promises will kill off the superhero team. The issue is subtitled "Death of the Justice League," so it's not like the publisher has been keeping it a secret. The death of DC's premier superhero team leads directly into Dark Crisis, an event series that follows how the DC Universe carries on in the Justice League's absence. Justice League #75 writer Joshua Williamson has teased fans with sneak peeks at the final issue of the series, but now the full preview shows the Justice League in the moments before their demise.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

The Justice League, DC's preeminent superhero team, dies at 62

The DC Universe's greatest cooperative of superheroes, the Justice League, is dead. On April 26 in the pages of Justice League #75, nine of the ten core members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman were gathered in deep space to battle a conglomeration of the most vicious villains in the universe known as the Dark Army and were during the fight - with only one member returning alive.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC's New Flashpoint Batman Comic Made a Big Change With a Major Death

Over a decade ago, the DC Comics universe was profoundly changed by the launch of Flashpoint, an event that ultimately established the New 52 continuity. At the center of the event were a few key players — the Barry Allen of the main DC universe, as well as an alternate version of Thomas Wayne, who had become the Dark Knight of the alternate Flashpoint universe following the death of his young son, Bruce Wayne. After sporadically factoring into DC canon — most notably in the recent Infinite Frontier and Justice League Incarnate series — Thomas is back in the new Flashpoint Beyond miniseries, and he's apparently leaving bodies in his wake. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Batman is dead - here's what you need to know

Batman is dead. RIP the Dark Knight, 1939-2022. That's right - the Caped Crusader has been killed, along with the rest of his fellow superheroes including Wonder Woman and Superman in the Justice League. In April 26's Justice League #75 appropriately titled 'Death of the Justice League,' the majority of the team is defeated and killed by a so-called 'Dark Army' assembled of some of the most deadly villains in the DC Universe, and Batman isn't spared.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Thorne
Person
Jack Kirby
GamesRadar+

Death of Superman changed the game for superhero death 30 years ago

'Death of the Justice League' in Justice League #75 has finally arrived. In the April 26 issue, the core team members including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are killed and the subsequent upcoming event Dark Crisis will explore how their deaths impact the larger DC Universe ... at least in the pages of Dark Crisis, anyway.
COMICS
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice League#What The Hell#Hell Is#Green Lantern#The Green Lantern Corps#Gl#The Green Lanterns#The Gl Corps
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Barbie movie looks perfectly pink in first photo

Warner Bros. announced this week at CinemaCon that Barbie, the forthcoming live-action romcom based on the Mattel fashion doll series, will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Tied to the announcement, the company also unveiled a first-look photo of Margot Robbie as the multi-hyphenate fashionista smiling behind the wheel of her hot pink convertible.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Responds To Calls For Chris Pratt To Be Replaced As Star-Lord

Chris Pratt is typically on the internet sharing family photos or highlighting his strict diet. Though the actor has developed a reputation for being the "worst" Hollywood Chris by some factions of the Internet, many of his coworkers have stuck by him. One of those people has been his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who has previously spoken out in defense of Pratt. Now, upon seeing online calls for the action star to be replaced as Star-Lord, The GotG 3 director has clarified his feelings on the matter.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Radical Transformation for New Role

After a long hiatus and a lot of anticipation, Amazon's The Boys is finally preparing to come back for a third season. The latest batch of episodes are set to introduce a number of new elements, including Jensen Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy. The character is a unique facet of The Boys' comics and Ackles has broken the Internet several times over with the aesthetic he's bringing to the character. A new social media post from Ackles showcases that onscreen transformation, showing a series of selfies he took exactly one year ago while preparing on the series.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy