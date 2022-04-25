ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Two Children Die in Overnight House Fire in Constantine

By Lacy James
 3 days ago
A house fire in St. Joseph County early Monday morning has left two young children dead. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an overnight fire 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine located in St. Joseph County. The call for help was received at 12:24 a.m. Monday, April 25,...

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

