Seasoned political veteran Chris Donnelly will run the New Jersey office of Kivvit, one of the nation’s largest and most influential public affairs firms. Donnelly was a staffer in the administrations of three New Jersey governors – James E. McGreevey, Richard J. Codey and Jon Corzine – and later served as communications director of the New Jersey United for Marriage campaign that fought for marriage equality. He is a former press secretary to Senate President Steve Sweeney. He’s also the author of some great books on baseball.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO