CSYSA and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic team up for special performance

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Spring Youth Symphony and members of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic are coming together this weekend for a very special performance.

The concert will be conducted by Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech, who is generously donating his services to support the event.

The performance is Sunday, May 1 at the ENT Center for the Arts at 2:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3629



