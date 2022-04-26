ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black student group demands Purdue police submit all records to diversity office

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rM8c_0fKcfTHE00

T he black student association at Purdue University is demanding that the campus police department submit data and records to the campus diversity office on a monthly basis to determine department funding.

In a letter to the Purdue administration, the Purdue Black Student Union listed a series of demands it said were necessary to prevent the mistreatment of black students by the campus police department following a February incident between a white police officer and a black student who resisted arrest.


The letter is dated the day after a special prosecutor cleared the officer of wrongdoing and said the officer's actions were "exactly [what] we expect our police officers to do" and that the officer "should be commended, not vilified."

OVER 450 COLLEGES MAINTAIN SPEECH-POLICING BIAS RESPONSE TEAMS

In the letter, the Black Student Union said the officer had "aggressively accosted" the student and that the video of the incident "resurfaced years of trauma involving police brutality," necessitating the group's demands.

"While we have worked to communicate with [the] administration on this occurrence, the lack of transparency and communication has prompted us to publicize these demands on behalf of the student body," the letter said. "This incident was unnecessary and displays the lack of effective and proficient de-escalation training."

The group demanded that the university require campus police to complete a racial bias training that is "peer-reviewed and approved by the Racial Equity Institute and other experts on racial bias training to create a national standard for Racially Equitable Policing" and bring a social worker along for "all non-violent or domestic violence calls."

But perhaps the most notable demand was that the campus police department "record and present all metrics on all interactions and engagements with student organizations and events to the Equity Task Force and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging on a monthly basis to ensure that there are adequate levels of community engagement and relation building between the Purdue police department and a racially diverse and culturally inclusive population of Purdue University students faculty and staff."

"These metrics shall be used as a factor in determining police department funding and officer compensation," the letter added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Other demands in the letter included expanded availability of officer body camera footage and the formation of a "judiciary review board" of faculty, staff, and students to review instances of crimes committed on campus, including rape as well as "any discriminatory actions." The letter did not detail what the purpose of the review would be.

Purdue University did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 52

navypanda
2d ago

The key words in this article are: “He resisted arrest!” The officer performed his job. Stop giving criminals more rights than the victims and police officers.

Reply(2)
79
Kenneth Muhm
2d ago

the police should demand that these black students summit a monthly report on why these encounters happen. like why did they run, or resist, and they be able to the " because they are black, and they feared for their lives " excuse. if the police can't use that reason, then neither should they

Reply(2)
62
guest
1d ago

The only reasonable response from the school would be this: "No. Submit a FOIA for any records or body cam. Stop breaking the law and expecting there to not be consequences. Start acting like the young adults you're supposed to be."

Reply
21
Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

Black Univ of Penn College Students Hit With Eggs, Called Racial and Homophobic Slurs At Off-Campus Party

A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
SOCIETY
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Police Training#The Black Student Union
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
Lawrence Post

“Give the same treatment for everybody and not based on their skin color”, Students organized a protest after they say a Black male student was suspended for slapping a White female student who called him the N-word

In a video that was shared on social media, a white student called a Black male student the N-work. The black student then slaps the girl before another student pulls him away. A senior student at the high school organized a protest to bring awareness to the multitude of racist incidents Black students experience at the predominantly white high school. They believe that both students were wrong and should have received the same punishment. They also claim the female student was allowed to go to her class while the boy was sent home. But, according to the school district, both students were disciplined.
SOCIETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy