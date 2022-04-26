ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Face-value tickets still available for Garth Brooks 'sold-out' Tiger Stadium concert

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't mind being separated from your concert buddies, yes, there are tickets remaining for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium. For $87.70,...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Whiskey Riff

Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’

If you’re a fan of traditional country and hate the overproduced garbage on the radio these days, I’ve got good news for you: There’s no need for you to listen to Jason Aldean‘s “Ain’t Enough Cowboy.” At a time when it seems like country music is moving away from all of the pop production, Jason swerved hard in the other direction and went full 2007 T-Pain with the track from Georgia, the newly-released second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia. The […] The post Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
WKYC

Free concert coming to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before May 7 Cleveland Guardians-Toronto Blue Jays game

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is throwing a pre-game party before the Cleveland Guardians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7. There will be a free concert outside of the Rock Hall starting at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by the Toronto-based band, The Darcys. Food and beer trucks will be available on site, including the Rock Hall’s famous BBQ smoker.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy