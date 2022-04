Mike Bennett values his friendship with Matt Taven above all else, including the opportunity he had to work with Paul Heyman, and it's not even close. Mike Bennett was briefly in WWE and on Monday Night Raw while Paul Heyman was the executive director of the red brand. Even though he was being used in somewhat of a comedy role, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis value their time with Paul Heyman. However, while speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda, Mike Bennett made it clear that if he had to choose between never working with Paul Heyman or never meeting Matt Taven, he would choose never knowing Paul Heyman and it's not even close.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO