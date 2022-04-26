ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Silver Alert canceled, Indy teen found

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GV46_0fKcf5QH00

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the teen has been located.

“Detectives are appreciative to members of the community for their assistance in helping locate her,” IMPD wrote on Twitter.

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

She was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022, near 6400 E. 14 th Street. She was believed to be driving a white, four-door 2008 Mazda6.

Detectives believe she may be in danger. She’s described as 5’6” and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot; Suspects believed to be 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that they say may have been the result of cell phone sale involving three teenagers. Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheshire Road off of S. High School Road around 4:15 a.m. A male was found shot, and police learned three possible suspects had already fled the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
SCDNReports

3 Indiana Teens Arrested for Armed Robbery of Cell Phone Stores

3 Indiana Teens Arrested for Armed Robbery of Cell Phone StoresGetty Images. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Indiana returned a seventeen-count indictment charging Quintez Tucker, 18, of Indianapolis, D’Maurah Bryant, 19, of Indianapolis, and Robdarius Williams, 19, of Indianapolis with conspiracy and multiple robbery and firearms offenses relating to a series of eight armed robberies committed over the course of twenty-five days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Silver Alert#Missing Person#Indianapolis Metropolitan#Impd#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

What we know about missing 5-month-old, mother found in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend. Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased. The Silver Alert has been canceled. When they went missing The Elkhart County Sheriff’s […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Police in Hueytown, Alabama say an Arby’s employee was arrested over the weekend for throwing hot grease on a customer. Officers were sent to an Arby’s around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate what was described as an altercation between an employee and a customer. “Upon arrival, officers determined that an employee threw […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy