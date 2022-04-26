Silver Alert canceled, Indy teen found

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the teen has been located.

“Detectives are appreciative to members of the community for their assistance in helping locate her,” IMPD wrote on Twitter.

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

She was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022, near 6400 E. 14 th Street. She was believed to be driving a white, four-door 2008 Mazda6.

Detectives believe she may be in danger. She’s described as 5’6” and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.