What are the first things you think of when you think of legendary actor Paul Newman? A movie star, heartthrob, race car driver, philanthropist, political activist, salad dressing, among other things, all are good. When I think of Paul Newman, I think of a cool dude, the kind of cool that makes the Rat Pack look like the cast of Revenge of the Nerds, the kind of cool Arthur Fonzarelli would pay homage to. A guy so good-looking with his blue eyes, he could change the course of history with a wink and a nod.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO