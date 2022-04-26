ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrest, DUI’s & Warrants Served

By Maryland State Police
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 4/22/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the McDonalds, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Shawn Michael Miles, 30 of Newburg, MD who had previously been trespassed from the property. Miles was issued a criminal citation...

