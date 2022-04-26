ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe will visit a second asteroid

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will have another mission after it drops off a sample from the asteroid Bennu. The agency has extended the probe's mission to have it study the near-Earth asteroid Apophis for 18 months. The mission will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis...

