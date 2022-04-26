ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

Cherokee Co. EMS respond to car fire at rural residence

By Shannon Becker
Car fire, images courtesy Cherokee County EMS.
Image courtesy Cherokee County EMS

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Tuesday morning about 8:30 a.m. a Cherokee County EMS crew returning from another call heard over their radio an active vehicle fire at SE 40th and Wyandotte Road.

By chance Paramedic Korey Lucian and EMT Robert Burton were just a mile away. Upon arrival they witnessed a passenger car fully involved and reported it back to dispatch.

Upon the arrival of Columbus Fire, our crews assisted the fire department with pulling hose and maintaining a perimeter while they began their push on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the car, which was being prepared for a trip to the scrap yard was a total loss

Information and photos provided by Cherokee County EMS. Click to follow their social media and keep updated with what is happening where you live.

