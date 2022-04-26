ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Good Samaritan helps gunshot victim only to have vehicle stolen

By Caitlyn Rooney
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police investigated an armed vehicle theft with a gunshot victim, followed by the theft of a second vehicle. The second theft happened when a good Samaritan helped the initial victim.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Travis Perez, 32, was approached by an unknown Black male in an alley of the Depot District around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money and car keys from Travis, who did not have either.

Travis tried to grab the gun from the suspect, and the two got into a physical altercation. Police said Travis was shot in the leg, and the suspect ran from the scene.

Travis walked to 19th Street, flagged down 34-year-old Eric Perez and asked for a ride to Covenant Medical Center’s Emergency Room.

Once they got to the hospital, an unknown Hispanic female suspect asked if they needed their car parked. Eric said yes and helped Travis into the hospital.

As Eric exited the hospital, he saw the female suspect stealing his car.

