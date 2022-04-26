10 Bengals prop bets for the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner.

Beginning on Thursday, April 28, teams will begin bolstering their rosters with the best eligible talent from the world of college football.

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have eight draft picks, including the 31st overall pick in the first round, where they can find an impact player. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals can address some needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive guard, safety and tight end.

With all that in mind, Bengals Wire presents 10 proposition bets relating to the 2022 NFL draft.