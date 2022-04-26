ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

10 Bengals prop bets for the 2022 NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUOZK_0fKccFLL00

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner.

Beginning on Thursday, April 28, teams will begin bolstering their rosters with the best eligible talent from the world of college football.

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have eight draft picks, including the 31st overall pick in the first round, where they can find an impact player. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals can address some needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive guard, safety and tight end.

With all that in mind, Bengals Wire presents 10 proposition bets relating to the 2022 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Coaches feel only 1 QB in draft has ‘true NFL traits’

There is no clear-cut best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there may be one prospect who is viewed as more ready to play at the next level than the rest. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Monday that multiple coaches have told him former Liberty star Malik Willis is the only quarterback in this year’s class with “true NFL traits.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bengals Wire
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Drew Brees Could Reportedly Be Leaving NBC

It’s been a revolving door in the sports commentating world. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN. Al Michaels is off to Amazon. Mike Tirico will take his spot for NBC. Could Drew Brees be the next commentator on the move?. According to a report, Brees could...
NFL
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers quarterback announces retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation has been in the news a lot lately. Longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats after this past season and now another former Steelers quarterback has announced that he is retiring from the game of football at age 26. Devlin “Duck” Hodges,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cincy Jungle

7-round mock draft has Bengals waiting on a cornerback

Two days remain between us and the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is when all the final mock drafts are unleashed into the world. Though the Draft is upon us, there’s still no clear consensus regarding what the Cincinnati Bengals will or should do with their eight selections. Several mocks have them addressing the offensive line or secondary with their first-round pick, but that’s not what ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller had in store for them in his final mock draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy