Chippewa Falls, WI

Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, police...

