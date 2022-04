GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. Roughly 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended knees to […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO