Public Health

Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know

By Alison Fox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThailand will eliminate pre-arrival testing for all visitors next month as the country becomes the latest to ease pandemic-related restrictions. Starting May 1, the Southeast Asian country will no longer require visitors to get tested before coming or upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the Tourism Authority of...

