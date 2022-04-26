ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 929 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Stephen, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt and Big Woods.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing... 9 AM until 10 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 40s. * Impacts... Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.8 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 21.3 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.6 20.4 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
State
Michigan State
County
White County, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
County
Starke County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
County
Fulton County, IN
County
Pulaski County, IN
County
Cass County, IN
County
Dekalb County, IN
State
Ohio State
County
Miami County, IN
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Allen County, IN
City
La Porte, IN
City
Fulton, IN
County
Adams County, IN
County
Jay County, IN
County
Whitley County, IN
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
County
Huntington County, IN
City
Wabash, IN
County
Steuben County, IN
County
Laporte County, IN
County
Wells County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
County
Wabash County, IN
County
Lagrange County, IN
County
Noble County, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
County
Grant County, IN
City
Adams, IN
City
Marshall, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Polk; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern York, northern Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, southeastern Howard and northeastern Hall Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Duncan to near Benedict to St. Libory. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Central City, Stromsburg, Osceola, Shelby, Polk, Chapman, Benedict, Marquette, Gresham, Hordville, Archer, St. Libory and Thayer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Goshen County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Goshen County through 845 PM MDT At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yoder, or 11 miles southwest of Torrington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Huntley around 830 PM MDT. Torrington around 835 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 18.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.4 Thu 8 PM 26.9 24.4 22.1 Falling
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust is possible Saturday across the southern Nebraska panhandle, especially near the Interstate 80 corridor where lower rainfall amounts are expected.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.1 Thu 8 PM 32.2 32.1 32.0 32.2 7 AM 4/29
WHITE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy