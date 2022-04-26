ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to preventing Alzheimer's, women and men are not created equal

By Florida Atlantic University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter increasing age, the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD) is sex—two-thirds of patients with AD are females. In fact, even when accounting for gender-dependent mortality rates, age at death, and differences in lifespan, women still have twice the risk of incidence. A study headed by...

medicalxpress.com

