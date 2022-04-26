ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the UEFA Champions League final: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream, date, start time

By Roger Gonzalez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour teams remain in the UEFA Champions League with the semifinals taking place this week and next week airing on CBS and Paramount+. Manchester City and Real Madrid square off in one semifinal, while Liverpool take on Villarreal in the other. Come next Wednesday, we will know what two teams will...

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato...
Pep Guardiola: "We want the UEFA Champions League final"

During the press conference before the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, manager of the British club Pep Guardiola talked about the challenge and the club's ambitions: "Being here and playing Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, for us it is an honor.
Madrid can clinch Spanish title ahead of Man City showdown

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make when Espanyol comes to town on Saturday. The Real Madrid coach can play his top players to have the best chance of wrapping up the Spanish league title, or he can focus on the Champions League semifinal decider against Manchester City on Wednesday.
Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
Tuesday talking point: 'No denying cult hero Rudiger will be missed'

Chelsea salvaged a much-needed win at home to West Ham on Sunday. While the three points inch the club closer to securing Champions League qualification, a clean sheet and return to winning ways at Stamford Bridge were of more importance. Christian Pulisic's last-minute winner spared the blushes of Jorginho, whose...
MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt's last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham's last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner's Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
Bayern Munich, Canada star Alphonso Davies: How he has evolved and what the future holds

Alphonso Davies won his fourth Bundesliga title on Saturday -- his 11th piece of silverware at Bayern Munich since he joined the club in January 2019, a remarkable accomplishment by any measure. From arriving as an inexperienced but hugely promising left winger from Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, he has developed into one of the world's best defenders and a key player in Bayern Munich's active dynasty of success.
Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
Why a German soccer player got a red card on purpose

Why would a player want to get thrown out of a game? Well, what if you know you’re headed for a suspension and want to serve it as soon as possible? If that sounds weird, well, blame the German football calendar. Bundesliga, like many European football leagues, plays a...
