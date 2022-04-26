ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

$10K reward offered for arrests after shots fired near youth baseball game

By Jordan Cioppa, Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s mayor on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Monday night’s shooting near a youth baseball game .

Video revealed children, around 8 years old, ducking and running for cover at Pepperhill Park amid a barrage of gunfire.

North Charleston Police said that an altercation between two groups led to dozens of shots being fired.

Mayor Keith Summey said city leaders are calling for anyone to provide them with credible information that can lead to an arrest of those “harming the quality of life of people in the neighborhood,” but more importantly, he said the children who were out playing a baseball game.

The reward will not be given for a conviction, but an arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting at the ball field’s parking lot.

“We hope the ten thousand dollars in encourages people to come forward and give us the information,” said Mayor Summey. “We’re not asking them to help us get a conviction. We’re asking to get these people arrested and in custody and charged and awaiting trial.”

According to Assistant Police Chief Greg Gomes, an officer patrolling the Pepperhill neighborhood heard the gunfire just before 9 pm and responded in less that a minute. Officers recovered one firearm and a vehicle at the scene. According to officers, two more guns were found Tuesday morning near the area.

North Charleston Police confirmed there was another shooting in the same area hours later.

Recreation officials with the city said they are working with the police department to come up with a plan to keep people safe. Police will increase their presence at all recreational events. Games at Pepperhill were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday night.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Note: Video of shooting at baseball game provided by Blake Ferguson

