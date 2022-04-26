Tuesday forecast: Temps begin to cool down
Look for temperatures to begin cooling down across the Southland on Tuesday.
Afternoon highs will still be above average but are expected to cool even more on Wednesday and end up well below normal by Thursday.
We are even looking at a chance of drizzle and light rain Thursday morning.
Sunny and warm conditions arrive again in time for the weekend.
