National Pretzel Day started in Pennsylvania in 2003

April 26 (UPI) -- National Pretzel Day, celebrated annually on April 26, was founded by the governor of Pennsylvania in 2003 to celebrate the snack food and its importance to the state's history.

The holiday was first celebrated when then-Gov. Ed Rendell declared April 26 to be National Pretzel Day in 2003. Rendell said he wanted to celebrate the pretzel's importance to Pennsylvania's history and economy.

Pretzels were brought to the United States by Dutch immigrants in the 1800s, and many of them settled in Pennsylvania. The state is now home to 80 percent of pretzel manufacturers in the country.

Other holidays and observances for April 26 include Alien Day, Audubon Day, Get Organized Day, Hug an Australian Day, National Dissertation Day, National Help a Horse Day, National Static Cling Day, Remember Your First Kiss Day and School Bus Drivers' Day.