Rosedale, MD

Assault, robbery reported in Rosedale

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating an assault and a robbery that were reported in Rosedale.

At just after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, April 18, three known individuals got into an argument in the 8000-block of Pulaski Highway (21237).

One of the men produced a weapon and threatened the other two individuals.

At just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, an individual assaulted a man in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Yellow Brick Road (21237) and stole his cell phone.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

