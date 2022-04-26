Assault, robbery reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating an assault and a robbery that were reported in Rosedale.

At just after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, April 18, three known individuals got into an argument in the 8000-block of Pulaski Highway (21237).

One of the men produced a weapon and threatened the other two individuals.

At just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, an individual assaulted a man in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Yellow Brick Road (21237) and stole his cell phone.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Photo via Unsplash

