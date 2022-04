There's a home for sale in Biddeford that was built in 1900 and is currently for sale for $1.6 million. It is 12,361 square feet, has three floors, garage space for four vehicles, and a staggering 12 bedrooms. It's listed with Regency Realty Group as a single-family home. That's a lot of bedrooms for a single-family home. What's going on here?

