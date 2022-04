BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the current baby formula shortage, it has left many parents feeling uneasy. "What do we do, if there is no formula for babies and you don't have that ability to breastfeed? You know, it's kind of scary, and as babies get older they start eating more solids and start eating more different kinds of food and stuff, but the moms out there that solely rely on formula. What do they do? How do they afford it? I feel so bad because it's becoming a real problem," said Samantha Klaja, a Hamburg mom.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO