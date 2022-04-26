ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man wanted for attempted carjacking in French Quarter, NOPD reports

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police are searching for a man who detectives say tried to carjack someone in the French Quarter.

NOPD reports an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Jeremiah Loving in connection to the incident.

The attempted carjacking reportedly occurred on April 10 at the intersection of Burndy and Governor Nicholls streets.

NOPD says detectives were able to identify Loving as the suspect in the incident. Once arrested, Loving faces a single charge of attempted carjacking.

Anyone with any information on Loving’s whereabouts or about the attempted carjacking is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by submitting an online tip form or calling anonymously to 504-822-1111.

