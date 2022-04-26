ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes joins NFL stars at Dallas Mavericks playoff game

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27R6DC_0fKcZUIX00

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs to take a 3-2 lead in the series in front of a star-studded lineup of NFL talent.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes , Kyler Murray and Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman were in attendance along with fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to watch Luka Dončić and the Mavs win by 25 points and within one win of advancing to the next round.

Mahomes, accompanied by his wide Brittany , sat courtside as Dončić scored 33 points, hauled in 13 rebounds and provided 5 assists.

The former NFL MVP is a regular attendee at Mavericks games in the offseason and regularly attends basketball games at his alma mater, Texas Tech.

Every season, rumors circulate that an NBA franchise could be coming to Kansas City and Mahomes is a driving force behind those as he has already invested in ownership of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City. His wife is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

The Mavericks head to Salt Lake City to try and put the Jazz away in Game 6 on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Kansas City, KS
Football
City
Star, TX
Kansas City, MO
Football
City
Kansas City, KS
The Spun

Sean Payton Close To New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is inching close to a deal with one of the top TV networks. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Super Bowl champion is in deep negotiations with FOX Sports. Payton would be a studio analyst for FOX’s NFL Kickoff show...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Hall Of Fame#Mavs#Texas Tech#Nba#The Kansas City Royals#The Kansas City Current#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Kay Adams Reportedly Leaving 'Good Morning Football,' Eyeing New Position

NFL Network's flagship morning show Good Morning Football will see some big changes soon. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kay Adams is leaving Good Morning Football after being with the show since 2016. It's been reported that Adams, 36, could be the new host of Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Kay Adams as 'Good Morning Football' Host

Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
NFL
GolfWRX

Tony Romo loses tournament after suffering 18th hole nightmare

Sizeable crowds returned to Irving, Texas, for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, with a celebrity sudden death play-off on Sunday. In the ClubCorp Classic Celebrity Division, which also saw 10-time major winner, Annika Sorenstam, finish in third place, hometown favourite Tony Romo took a three point lead over close friend and golfing rival, Mardy Fish, as they went into the last day.
IRVING, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Should Trade for Two-Time 700 Yard Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, WI
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy