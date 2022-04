Why does the City of Keyser or Mineral County not have a Frosty the Snowman Festival before Christmas and/or a Peter Cottontail Festival around Easter?. Both songs were written by Jack Rollins of Keyser, and we should celebrate them. I have seen Public Broadcasting do a piece on Frosty the Snowman being from Keyser, West Virginia, and last year Governor Justice declared Dec. 14 Frosty the Snowman Day. Why do people outside the area in our state see the value of our history, while we don’t seem to do anything with it?

KEYSER, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO