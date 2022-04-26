Loose chicken parts scattered along the road cause traffic delays in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — There were some minor traffic delays in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning after chicken parts were spilled along the road.

“Hold your nose and drive carefully if you’re coming through downtown Tuscaloosa this morning,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

According to the TPD, a chicken waste truck lost its load on the Hugh Thomas Bridge on Lurleen Boulevard South in Tuscaloosa before 8 a.m. Tuesday, causing chicken parts to be spilled along the road. Police said the was covered three lanes and caused some cars to slide across the roadway.

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation were sent out to clean up the spill.

