The Detroit Pistons will have the 46th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to go along with their lottery pick and could use it to bolster their scoring. The Pistons were at or near the bottom of the league in pretty much every offensive category but definitely need some players who can shoot the 3-ball, as they were 29th in 3-point percentage and really didn’t have a guy who hit them consistently.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO