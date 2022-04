With the dust settled on Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has gone ahead and confirmed that the long-running seminal show will return for a 12th outing of social assessment and cathartic confrontation. Alongside a host of others, quality is one of the things that the show has proven David will not compromise on, with its consistency meaning that the series shows no signs of letting up. So, to toast the inevitable LD reigning on, here are picks for the best episode in each of the seasons so far. These are the episodes that remain quintessentially David, reminding us how he’s gotten so far with the show while keeping from ever becoming stale; as such, expect Larry David stares, satisfying conclusions, and social-assassinations aplenty.

