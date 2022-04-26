'Gentleman Jack' Season 2 Review: Anne Lister Is Back and Better Than Ever

From her beginning roles as one-off characters in shows such as Rebus and The Kevin Bishop Show to starring in films of her own creation, Karen Gillan has exhibited a knack for performance. From horror to comedy, drama to action, she has dabbled in a bit of everything and has found a niche in portraying complex scenarios often involving some twist on her characters. She also worked her way up to becoming a fan-favorite character in the science-fiction series Doctor Who who stuck around for three seasons and became one of the show's most memorable characters. She's recently appeared in The Bubble on Netflix, and she had her directorial debut with The Party's Just Beginning in 2018, a story she also wrote. Read on to find out if there's anything she can't do when it comes to acting as we cover seven of Karen Gillan’s best performances!

