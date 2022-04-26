ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gentleman Jack' Season 2 Review: Anne Lister Is Back and Better Than Ever

By Carly Lane
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the very first beat of Gentleman Jack Season 2, it's plain to see that Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is intent on making an entrance. In the midst of her decisive strides across a dirt road, cane in hand and top hat perched jauntily on her head, she turns to address...

Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

Every Incarnation of the Master in 'Doctor Who', Ranked From the Decayed to the Truly Great

Who is the Master? To paraphrase Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor in the 1976 serial “The Deadly Assassin”, they’re the Doctor’s sworn archenemy, a fiend who glories in chaos and destruction. He’s also the Doctor’s former best friend, their schoolmate from the Time Lord Academy, and, for a while, the only other Gallifreyan survivor of the Time War in the universe. The Master was introduced in 1973, during Jon Pertwee’s second season as the Third Doctor. Portrayed by Roger Delgado, they quickly became one of Doctor Who’s most iconic villains - the most iconic if we consider only individual enemies instead of entire alien civilizations, such as the Daleks.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Run the World' Adds Tika Sumpter, Comedian CP, and Isha Blaaker to Season 2 of the Hit Comedy Series

Starz's hit comedy Run the World is getting an injection of talent ahead of its second season. Boarding the show as recurring cast members for its sophomore outing are Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Mixed-ish), Comedian CP (Detroiters, Ole Bud's Anu Football Weekly), and Isha Blaaker (A Madea’s Homecoming, The Flight Attendant). Starz also announced a pair of guest stars coming in with Cree Summer (Better Things, Queen Sugar) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (Dear White People, Bad Hair). Currently, there's no release date set for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Andrew Garfield Is Taking a Break from Acting After Back-to-Back Projects

It's often easy to forget just how exhausting acting can be. From rigorous days on set, long hair and makeup routines, and the various circuits and appearances that encompass a film's press, there is a lot that goes into the craft. As an audience, it's easy to lose sight of this when we primarily just see actors on screens. As such, they undoubtedly deserve a break every now and then, and that's just what one of Hollywood's hottest stars has now decided in Andrew Garfield.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

What Happened to the Bradley Cooper 'Paradise Lost' Blockbuster We Never Saw?

The John Milton text Paradise Lost was first published back in 1667 and has been reverberating through all of art ever since. A tragic story concerning an array of events rooted in Biblical characters like Satan’s fall from Heaven or Adam and Eve’s banishment from the Garden of Eden, it can't be stressed enough just how influential this project was. Everything from select Salvador Dali paintings to a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video to a memorable gag in Animal House being molded in the image of this work. Given how modern-day Hollywood loves to adapt everything from Battleship to Rampage as big-budget action extravaganzas, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen a similar take on the story of Paradise Lost.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Doctor Who' to 'Dual' These Are the 7 Best Karen Gillan Performances

From her beginning roles as one-off characters in shows such as Rebus and The Kevin Bishop Show to starring in films of her own creation, Karen Gillan has exhibited a knack for performance. From horror to comedy, drama to action, she has dabbled in a bit of everything and has found a niche in portraying complex scenarios often involving some twist on her characters. She also worked her way up to becoming a fan-favorite character in the science-fiction series Doctor Who who stuck around for three seasons and became one of the show's most memorable characters. She's recently appeared in The Bubble on Netflix, and she had her directorial debut with The Party's Just Beginning in 2018, a story she also wrote. Read on to find out if there's anything she can't do when it comes to acting as we cover seven of Karen Gillan’s best performances!
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Mirror Universe Episodes in 'Star Trek'

We are currently in the middle of a Golden Age of Star Trek. Star Trek: Discovery has ended a strong Season 4 and Star Trek: Picard is currently in the middle of a fascinating sophomore season. The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks were well-received by both critics and fans and will both return for their next seasons later in 2022. On top of that, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow the adventures of the starship Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) some years before the events of the original Star Trek series.
TV SERIES
Collider

From Kate Winslet to Patrick Stewart: 7 Funniest Guest Stars on ‘Extras’

Following on from their success with The Office, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant struck comedy gold again two years later, in 2005, with Extras. Their take on the lives of movies, TV, and theater extras is brimming with laugh-out-loud moments. Centering around the acting pursuits of Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais) and Maggie Jacobs (Ashley Jenson), it sees them share sets with a variety of A-list faces in the world of entertainment. All playing fictional versions of themselves, these guest stars elevate the show to something truly special. After all, where else would we ever get to see Orlando Bloom’s jealous rage over Johnny Depp, or Kate Winslet’s advice for spicing up phone calls with your significant other? So, out of the array of talented guest stars over its two-season span, let’s take a look at what ones really nailed the comedic versions of themselves.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

11 Essential Ashley Johnson Performances

Acting as a career is an option for people of all ages, and Ashley Johnson has definitely shown that acting is something she not only loves to do but is something she is very proficient at doing as well! Starting from the young age of just six, she has amassed quite an impressive variety of credits, from shows to video games to even visual formats that are just now breaking the molds of what is possible with entertainment media! Here are the top 11 performances of Ashley Johnson.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

13 Movies Like 'Hypnotic' to Watch Next For More Entrancing Psychological Thrills

Released in 2021 by streaming service Netflix, Hypnotic dives deep into the world of hypnotism and psychological horror. In Hypnotic, audiences follow anxiety-stricken and unmotivated Jenn Tompson as she deals with a recent breakup with her fiancee Brian and the emotional pain of a miscarriage. After being recommended to see her friend's psychotherapist who utilizes hypnotherapy in his practice, she opens up only to find that there are deadly consequences that come with letting go of control. Jenn has no memory of the terrible acts she commits and must find answers before it’s too late.
MOVIES
Collider

Tobey Maguire to Play Charlie Chaplin in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Based on CinemaCon footage, it's been confirmed that Tobey Maguire will be playing silent film icon Charlie Chaplin in Damien Chazelle's upcoming film, Babylon. Prior to now, it was not known who Maguire would be playing in the film. The role is particularly exciting not just for Maguire's versatility and talent as an actor, but also the momentum he's currently riding from reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Collider

Elijah Wood’s 11 Best Movies since 'The Lord of the Rings'

The Lord of the Rings propelled Elijah Wood into stardom and cemented him in fantasy’s greatest adventure as the unlikely hero, Frodo Baggins. His career started way back with a small part in the Back to the Future franchise, which seems incredible for someone who doesn’t look old enough to have been around back then (Elijah, we hope that made you smile). He’s also appeared in over 20 TV shows, including voice acting for Star Wars Resistance, and lately he has turned his hand to producing. Clearly the tropes of swords and sorcery haven’t held Wood back, and he has never once needed to cash in on that fantasy background. So take a look at these 11 essential movies that do not feature wizards or rings of power.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Images Spotlight the Crew of Captain Pike's Enterprise

With the highly-anticipated premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds right around the corner, Paramount+ has released some absolutely stunning new images of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One/Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck), as well as the rest of the crew of Pike's Enterprise. The series serves as the second earliest installment in the Star Trek franchise, picking up with Pike and his crew following the events of the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Discovery — prior to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' Composer Teases Trailer Coming "Soon"

Composer Lorne Balfe has revealed that recording sessions for the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One score are underway in London, at the AIR Studios. Balfe, who also scored the sixth film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, shared several pictures from the recording session in a tweet on Saturday, and wrote in a follow-up tweet that fans will hear early snippets of the score, perhaps in a trailer, “soon.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Long Live the Borg Queen

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard’s second season delivers on the action, thrills, and drama as the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) makes moves to seize control of La Sirena with her army of newly assimilated soldiers and take over the galaxy centuries before the Borg first spoke of futile resistance. In the midst of all of this chaos, Picard (Patrick Stewart) continues to process the trauma that he experienced as a child, opening new doors to the corridors of his backstory that haven’t been explored before.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Nun 2’ In Production With ‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves

It looks like we're going to get more stories from The Conjuring universe, and sooner than you'd think. James Wan announced via Facebook that the follow-up to the 2018 film, The Nun, has moved into production. In the post, made yesterday, Wan posted several pictures of the titular evil nun, played by Bonnie Aarons, who is the first cast member announced to be returning for the film. The images are from the set of The Conjuring 2, and they feature Aarons' Valak wrapping her hands around the horror icon's throat, as well as some rather ghastly close-up solo shots. Along with the throwback photos, Wan also announced that Michael Chaves will be directing the film.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Anson Mount Shares the Show's Opening Credits

Set your phasers to stun and get ready to delve even deeper into the unknown in the opening credit scene for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Series star, Anson Mount, who will be stepping into the uniform of Captain Pike, took to Twitter today to share the awe-inspiring clip that allows fans to get an idea of what they can expect when the series makes its debut to Paramount+ on May 5.
TV SERIES
Collider

'That 90s Show': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Among 'That 70s Show' Stars Returning

One of the most exciting Netflix series on the horizon is The 90s Show — a series that will be continuing the popular 2000s sitcom That 70s Show. While we have known for a while that Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) would be returning for the series, now fans can rejoice as almost all the stars of That 70s Show are set to return for the sequel series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Supernatural' Was at Its Best When It Was a Horror Show

We all know the story. Two brothers get in their father’s old ’67 Impala and drive through countless small towns to hunt down the things that go bump in the night. There’s no doubt that Supernatural has made its impact on the sci-fi/fantasy genre after 327 episodes, and actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will forever be known for their roles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, and why shouldn’t they be? With a few guest spots on the Supernatural Then and Now rewatch podcast and Ackles’ own work on the potential prequel, it seems like even the series’ stars can’t fully leave the Winchester name behind. Of course, they're not the only ones.
TV SERIES

