Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022.

Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

