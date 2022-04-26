Top baby names 2022: New report predicts popular boy and girl names
Naming a child is a big moment for parents. While there's certainly no shortage of options to choose from, a new report may help expecting parents with the decision. Online data from Names.org has predicted the most popular names for 2022 by using the 2020 Social Security Administration data .
"The data collected at Names.org in response to predictions have proven to be some of the most accurate name predictions online," the website states.
Between 2018 and 2020, the site states that "95% of the baby name predictions from the top 10 lists were in the actual top 10 when official names and numbers were released from the SSA."
"The official numbers for 2021 are not yet available to compare to predictions made last year," the website notes.
Here are the most predicted baby names for 2022.
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Lucas
- Alexander
According to the SSA online data, here were the most popular baby names in Texas in 2020.
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Camila
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Sofia
- Amelia
- Charlotte
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Mateo
- Elijah
- Sebastian
- Oliver
- Daniel
- Santiago
- Benjamin
- Alexander
