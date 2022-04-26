President Sands to mutually part ways with CSU

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland State University announced today that President Harlan Sands’ tenure is ending this summer.

The university says it’s best for both parties to mutually part ways over differences regarding how the university should be led in the future, according to a release.

“The Board recognizes that CSU has made significant advances during Sands’ tenure and is on solid footing,” said David Reynolds, Board chairman. “Over time, however, it has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward. We thank President Sands for his contributions to CSU during his tenure and wish him well.”

Since 2018, Sands has served as CSU’s seventh president and will continue through June 24.

Sands says the opportunity to serve CSU during the last four years has been the highlight of his 20+ year academic career.

“What we accomplished together to keep our campus safe during a pandemic, grow enrollments, develop and implement ground-breaking student success initiatives, build partnerships, expand our faculty and bring new investors onboard is a credit to the great work that you have done to make CSU what it is today. It has been a true privilege to serve as president of CSU, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of our very special community.”

Dr. Laura Bloomberg, CSU’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, is stepping in as president.

Dr. Bloomberg came to CSU on September 1, 2021. She previously served eight years as Dean and as Associate Dean of the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

