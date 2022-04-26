ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika City Schools announces new Opelika High School principal

By Simone Gibson
 2 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On April 22, 2022, Opelika City Schools announced the new principal for Opelika High School.

Kelli Fischer, the current assistant principal at Opelika High School, was named the new principal for the high school.

Acting Principal Dr. Farrell Seymore expressed his approval of Fisher, explaining her focus and dedication to Opelika High School students.

“We welcome Kelli Fischer as the new Principal of OHS. Mrs. Fischer is a student centered, visionary leader and I know that she will lead the students and faculty of Opelika High School with compassion and integrity,” stated Seymore.

Fischer earned her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary social science education from Auburn University in 2011 and her Master of Education degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in 2016.

Fischer’s career in education started at Phenix City Intermediate School in August 2011. Her experience in education includes working at Smiths Station High School from 2012 to 2016 and serving as the current assistant principal at Opelika High School since July 2016.

Fischer will officially start her position as the new Opelika High School principal at the end of this school year.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be selected as the next Principal of Opelika High School,” said Fischer. “My family and I love being part of the Opelika City Schools and the community and I look forward to continuing the great work being done at OHS. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of teachers, students, and staff.”

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

