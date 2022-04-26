ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ZORA – “HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN” (Feat. Myia Thornton)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis-based musician Zora Grey is releasing her debut album as ZORA, Z1, in June. She announced it a few weeks ago with the scorching, snotty “RUNNITUP,” and today she’s back with a song that shows off a different side of her sound, the contemplative and finessed...

Stereogum

Miya Folick – “Oh God”

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Miya Folick. She released her debut album Premonitions back in late 2018, and she’s popped up here and there since — most recently about a year ago with “Karaoke (Demo).” She also joined American Football for a Mazzy Star cover in December, but it’s been a long wait for new music of her own. Today, the wait’s over.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Toro y Moi’s New Album Mahal

Toro y Moi’s new album rules. On Mahal, Chaz Bear shifts from the brisk, dance-tinged sound of 2019’s great Outer Peace in favor of a fuzzed-out yet chilled-out psych-pop feel. Even when it rocks, there’s a certain serenity about it. Even when it eases along, there’s such contagious momentum to this music.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Your Old Droog – “Mind Your Business”

The New York rapper Your Old Droog continues to release extremely good music at an insane pace. Thus far in 2022, Droog has already given us two projects: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, a collaborative album with Tha God Fahim, and YOD Wave, a solo effort produced entirely by Nicholas Craven. Today, Droog has announced another new album, and he’s shared another strong single.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Action Bronson’s Beautifully Ridiculous New Album Cocodrillo Turbo

A few years ago, it seemed like New York rap absurdist Action Bronson might take a sincere run at mainstream stardom. Instead, though, Bronson became a cable-TV gadfly and occasional movie-cameo guy, and he kept making truly ridiculous rap music. These days, when Bronson does release music, he’s back in the free-associate insanity zone of his early-’10s mixtape material. This is a good thing, and it’s the reason I like his new album Cocodrillo Turbo so much.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Big Thief Play “Certainty” On The Late Late Show As James Corden Announces His Departure

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Yesterday, news broke that Corden had signed on for one more year of his late-night CBS variety show — the one that spawned Carpool Karaoke and has equalled or even surpassed the viral reach of its lead-in, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Corden shared that news personally by addressing his audience on last night’s show. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
Stereogum

Fear Fun Turns 10

Josh Tillman was having a surreal moment. A couple weeks ago, he was performing the first of two Thursday night sets celebrating the release of his fifth Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. Looking out the window of the Rainbow Room — that old Rockefeller Center club towering over Manhattan, now implausibly the site of New York’s Rough Trade shows — he pointed to the glittering lights of the city and asked “…Chrysler Building or Empire State?” He explained he’d gone someplace else during that last song, that he took in his surroundings and a wormhole opened up and the 2012 iteration of Josh Tillman saw him here — hair shorn into a buzz cut, suited up, fronting a band playing old-time-y Hollywood soundtrack balladry about the “ever-present past” while he quipped about shrimp cocktails in between songs — and was aghast. His deadpan kicker: “Then he sent the Terminator after me.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: Toro y Moi

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Chaz Bear is prolific, to say the least. The Oakland-based South Carolina native has an abundance of mixtapes, collaborations,...
MUSIC

