Does Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt want to see legalized gambling in both Missouri and Kansas?. “We’re very supportive of legalized sports betting,” Hunt said Friday, speaking to reporters before the NFL Draft’s second day began. “We know illegal sports betting has been going on for a long time and so we think it’s best that it comes out into the light where it can be regulated in an appropriate way.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO