FOX LAKE, Wis. — The family of a missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake identified him on Saturday. According to a report from CBS 58 News in Milwaukee, Beau Krantz, 36, was paddling on Thursday when his canoe overturned. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and a woman was in the canoe with Krantz at the time.

FOX LAKE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO