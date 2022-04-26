ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Why Skylar Thompson could be the first Kansas State QB picked in NFL Draft since 2009

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKSOE_0fKcW9hS00

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman doesn’t know when or if Skylar Thompson will be selected in the NFL Draft later this week, but he won’t let that stop him from making a bold prediction about Thompson’s potential future as a professional quarterback.

“Skylar will be on a roster and have a great opportunity to stick on a roster,” Klieman said. “I couldn’t tell you where he’s at, as far as if he’s going to be a mid-round guy or a free-agent guy. I just know the kid is a winner. He is flat out a winner and he is going to make everybody around him better.”

Few have championed Thompson more as a future NFL quarterback than Klieman . That makes sense, seeing as how Thompson started a school-record 40 games for the Wildcats and left Manhattan as the only player in program history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.

Thompson led K-State to a pair of eight-win seasons under Klieman. Along the way, he reminded his coach of some of his former North Dakota State quarterbacks who made it to the NFL: Trey Lance, Easton Stick and Carson Wentz.

Of those three names, Thompson most closely resembles Stick, a fifth-round pick in 2019 who has spent the past three years as a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Klieman is so confident in Thompson that he thinks he can make an impact at the next level without starting.

“Even if he’s not the guy,” Klieman said. “I know the experience of being hurt and helping Will Howard game plan and helping (offensive coordinator Collin) Klein game plan and getting things ready will help him. He will make a great addition to a quarterback room.”

We will soon find out if any professional general managers see that same kind of potential in Thompson.

NFL scouts have been doing their homework on Thompson since his college career ended with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns against LSU at the Texas Bowl in January . From there, he played in the East/West Shrine Game, participate in the NFL Draft Scouting Combine and then showed off his skills at K-State’s pro day.

Thompson thinks close to a dozen teams are “really interested” in drafting him. He interviewed with a full room of team personnel when he met with the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans.

Thompson thinks he handled all his workouts and interviews well. He enjoyed drawing plays on white boards with NFL coaches and talking strategy. He thinks playing in Klieman’s pro-style offense has prepared him for the next level.

The strangest question he heard along the way? Does he prefer cats or dogs? His answer: dogs, because cats are selfish. None of that stuff fazed him.

“I get to do what I love,” Thompson said. “I get to talk football with some of the best football people in the entire world. To walk around and see Bill Belichick and be in the same room with these guys, it’s a dream come true. I just try to soak it in and be true to myself and show people who I am as a person and a player.”

There doesn’t seem to be a consensus on Thompson’s draft potential. Some projections have him going in the middle rounds as an early Saturday pick. Others don’t have him being selected at all.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper ranks Thompson as the 10th best quarterback prospect in the draft.

His strengths include experience and intelligence. He is also excellent at protecting the football and fast enough to make plays with his legs.

On the other end of the spectrum, he is already 25 years old and he was injury prone throughout his college career.

Fortunately, his body has healed since he missed 10 games over the past two seasons. He said he had never felt stronger after he threw in front of NFL scouts at K-State’s pro day.

Depending on how many teams are looking for quarterbacks in the late rounds, he could become the first K-State quarterback to get drafted since Josh Freeman in 2009 . Or he could join a roster as an undrafted free agent.

For that reason, he isn’t entering the draft without any expectations. He just wants an opportunity.

“Obviously, my goal is to be drafted,” Thompson said. “It’s everybody’s goal. I’m more focused on just being in the right fit and it being a great fit for me. If somebody gives me an opportunity to step my foot in the door and showcase what I can do, that’s all I can ask for. I’ve definitely done enough to get that opportunity. What that looks like, I have no idea ... But whenever that time comes, I’m going to be ready for it and do my best.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State Qb#K State#Easton Stick#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenyon Green selected 15th overall by the Houston Texas in the 2022 NFL draft

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans with the 15th overall pick. The Texans traded back from the 13th to the 15th pick with the Eagles, but go their guy in Green.  As one of the most versatile linemen and overall players in the draft, his early selection was no surprise, bringing an SEC pedigree that the Nic Caserio and Lovie Smith can trust from a player development standpoint and translating to a readiness for the NFL. Standing at 6-4 and 323 pounds, Green has the ability to physically impose his will in both pass pro and the run game, being technically sound against leverage while relying on his strong hands and quick feet while being a force in the run game, with the potential to be a dominant and instinctive run blocker at the guard position for years to come, putting quarterback Davis Mills in position to succeed. Green’s versatility on the O-line, will also help the Texans tremendously in injury-based situations if they need him to step out to tackle in a pinch.
HOUSTON, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
106
Followers
66
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy