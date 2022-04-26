ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Favorite Mayor Brent Jacobson Announces Walker Endorsement

By Meg Ellefson
Cover picture for the articleBrent Jacobson joined me on Feedback today to announce Former Governor Scott Walker’s endorsement of his 29th Senate District campaign. Gov. Walker, a champion for school choice and sweeping conservative reforms in Wisconsin, praised Jacobson for his leadership on the local level as well as his conservative principles. “Brent Jacobson is...

Comments / 15

Native Spirit
2d ago

Fake headline!! Who's favorite mayor? Nobody's even heard of him except his local towns people. And an endorsement from Walker, well...😂😂😂

Reply
19
Rick Mattila
2d ago

Scott foxconn walker was terrible for Wis drove teachers to leave for better states lied for 8 years drove taxes up on all homeowners. infastructure is terrible

Reply
17
Tom Oelhafen
2d ago

just what we need, another GOPer. They seem far more interested in culture wars and protecting the wallets of big business than fixing the problems we need fixing, eg pfas and nitrate contamination from run off from agribusiness, crumbling infrastructure, air pollution, etc. A Walker endorsement should be the kiss of death.

Reply
14
